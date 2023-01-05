PlayDapp (PLA) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $77.54 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

