Polygon Hits 1-Day Volume of $233.52 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004695 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $6.91 billion and approximately $233.52 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002871 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 169.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.66 or 0.00442964 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.02201344 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,100.46 or 0.30262855 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars.
