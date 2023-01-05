Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Stock Price Down 21%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Positron Stock Up 17.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

