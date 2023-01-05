PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating) was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) from SEK 208 to SEK 150 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

