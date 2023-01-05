Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.25

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $5.90. Prada shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 1,103 shares.

Prada Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

