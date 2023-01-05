PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.45

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.45 and traded as high as C$21.70. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$20.62, with a volume of 408,148 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.40.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

