Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

