Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $42.28.

