Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $42.28.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.