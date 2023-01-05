Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,681 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

NYSE T opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

