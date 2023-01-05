Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 38,650 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 38,650 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

