Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 24,200 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 697,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.54.
Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
Featured Stories
