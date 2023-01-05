Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 24,200 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 697,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,291,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Procore Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Procore Technologies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 289,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.