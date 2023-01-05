ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Up 2.5%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.79 and last traded at $46.79. 87,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,025,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.