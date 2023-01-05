Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $263,350.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $263,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,204.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Prothena Stock Performance
PRTA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.51. 639,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,130. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.66). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
