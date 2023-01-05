Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $263,350.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $263,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,204.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.51. 639,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,130. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.66). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Prothena by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Prothena by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.