Providence First Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $40.85 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

