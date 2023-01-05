Providence First Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $391.57 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $614.69. The company has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

