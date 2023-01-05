Providence First Trust Co Sells 538 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

