Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $185.73

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.73 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 200.60 ($2.42). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 197.10 ($2.37), with a volume of 128,142 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 370 ($4.46) to GBX 310 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.85 million and a PE ratio of 489.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.65.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

