PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) Trading Up 2.5%

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS – Get Rating) was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.76 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.40). Approximately 42,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.39).

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40.

About PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L)

(Get Rating)

PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.