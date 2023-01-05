Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) versus Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Critical Contrast

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM – Get Rating) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Qiagen 20.83% 18.43% 9.54%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Qiagen $2.25 billion 5.08 $512.60 million $2.01 25.05

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Qiagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gene Biotherapeutics and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiagen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Qiagen has a consensus price target of $54.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%.

Risk & Volatility

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiagen beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It is also developing Generx for ischemia-related cardiovascular and cerebral therapeutic indications. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. has an agreement with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies for the manufacture of Generx angiogenic gene therapy product for Phase 3 clinical evaluation. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

