QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.72 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00007454 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $447,758.57 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.28955672 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $496,237.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

