Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 251,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 265,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.15 million, a P/E ratio of -75.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $829.90 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

