Quant (QNT) Market Cap Achieves $1.37 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $113.70 or 0.00674929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $29.59 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00444322 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.02197440 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.51 or 0.30355621 BTC.

About Quant

Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Quant?Quant is a cryptocurrency project that launched in June 2018 with the goal of connecting blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency. To achieve this, Quant has developed the Overledger Network, which it describes as the first blockchain operating system. The Overledger Network is designed to allow applications to operate on multiple blockchains, providing a bridge between them and allowing them to interoperate. This is accomplished through the use of APIs, which allow different blockchains to communicate and exchange data with one another.One of the key features of the Overledger Network is its ability to support the development and deployment of decentralized applications (dApps). These dApps, also known as MApps (multi-chain applications), can be built by developers and used by their users on top of the Overledger Network. This allows developers to create applications that can function on multiple blockchains, rather than being limited to just one.In terms of its technical implementation, Quant uses a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines proof-of-stake (PoS) with a unique variant of proof-of-work (PoW) called proof-of-activity (PoA). This hybrid approach is intended to provide the benefits of both PoS and PoW while minimizing their respective drawbacks.Overall, Quant aims to provide a decentralized, open-source platform that can support the development and deployment of dApps across multiple blockchains, enabling greater interoperability and connectivity within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.What is QNT used for?QNT is the native cryptocurrency of the Quant network and serves as a means of exchange and security token on the platform. It enables holders to participate in the governance of the network and can be used to pay fees and secure the network through the proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-activity (PoA) consensus mechanisms. Developers looking to create a multi-chain application (MApp) on the Quant network must hold a specific amount of QNT tokens, which are used to power the Overledger Network and pay for services developed on top of it. QNT is an ERC-20 token, meaning it is built on the Ethereum blockchain and follows the ERC-20 standard.Who created Quant?Quant says its technology is the brainchild of its cofounder Gilbert Verdian, who while serving at HM Treasury in the UK Government in 2009, and later as Chief Information Security Officer for a Department of Health in Australia “realised the full potential of DLTs [distributed ledger technologies].”The platform was also cofounded by Dr Paolo Tasca, an entrepreneur and digital economist specialized in distributed systems. Dr. Tasca has served as a special advisor on blockchain technology at the United Nations and worked with central banks throughout the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

