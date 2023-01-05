Quantum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56,008.23 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Quantum has a market cap of $56,008.23 and approximately $181,044.72 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009998 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,059.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

