Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Rain Therapeutics Price Performance

RAIN stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 972,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,667,995.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,518,245.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 972,212 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,667,995.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,147,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,518,245.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,240,014.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,727,570 shares of company stock worth $15,990,383. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rain Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

