Raymond James Increases Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $60.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALK. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

