Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,457. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

