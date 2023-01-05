ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.08 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $3,933.67 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00450771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00032820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

