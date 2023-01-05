Reef Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.84 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $49.82 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00444322 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.02197440 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,062,012,407 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

