Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RF. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

RF stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,271 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,040,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

