Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200,352 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.60% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $62,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $216.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

