Render Token (RNDR) One Day Volume Reaches $15.56 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $105.09 million and $15.56 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars.

