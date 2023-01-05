Request Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.62 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Request has a market cap of $86.62 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040512 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00233699 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08679561 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,104,392.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

