Request Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $86.46 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039647 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00233621 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08679561 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,104,392.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

