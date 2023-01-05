Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Gap Down to $18.62

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $17.42. Resources Connection shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 830 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGP. StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $531.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maltzan Marco Von bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Resources Connection news, Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Resources Connection by 3,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801,028 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Resources Connection by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 418,510 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $5,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Resources Connection by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 130,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

