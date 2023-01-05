Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $59.31 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $59.31 million and $256,082.32 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

