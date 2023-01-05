RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.4 %

RMMZ traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,094. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

