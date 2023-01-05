RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

RMMZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 25,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

