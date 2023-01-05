Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,744. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.