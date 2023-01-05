Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,744. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

