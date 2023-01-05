RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

RIV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,912. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

Insider Activity at RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,612.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

