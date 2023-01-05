RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
RIV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,912. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.
Insider Activity at RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,612.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
