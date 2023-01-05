Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 368,424 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.30% of Crown worth $128,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $66,000.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Crown stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

