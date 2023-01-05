Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $119.51 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 483,342 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Block worth $119,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Block by 136.7% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 732,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,263.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,263.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,616 shares of company stock worth $18,810,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.35.

SQ stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $156.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

