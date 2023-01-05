Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,142 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $105,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

