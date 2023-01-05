Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.57. 2,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66.

Institutional Trading of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

