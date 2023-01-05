Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6825 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $15.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NYSE:ROP opened at $442.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

