Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 50,345 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 10.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $429,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

DE stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $420.13. 9,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,971. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.09 and a 200-day moving average of $371.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

