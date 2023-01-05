Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Rover Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

