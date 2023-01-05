Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.22.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ROVR opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
