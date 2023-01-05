Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.70 ($37.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €24.57 ($26.14) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.56. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €18.59 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of €51.30 ($54.57). The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.