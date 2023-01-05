RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Achieves $57.87 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $16,795.26 or 0.99858165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $57.87 million and $22,373.87 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00441412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00928224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00107782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00597269 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00254542 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,445.60067147 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,866.98387116 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,563.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

