RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $16,862.83 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $16,862.83 or 1.00153576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $58.10 million and approximately $22,368.51 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00440785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00927407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00108090 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00600818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00257193 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

