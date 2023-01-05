Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Trading Down 0.4%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28). Approximately 262,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 546,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.48) to GBX 119 ($1.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £267.89 million and a PE ratio of 1,803.33.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

